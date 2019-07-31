Camtek Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,000 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 65 call options.

Camtek stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $355.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61. Camtek has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Camtek had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Camtek by 40.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the period. 26.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Camtek has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

