Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Trading Up 50%

Canada One Mining Corp (CVE:CONE)’s share price was up 50% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 14,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $678,000.00 and a PE ratio of -3.33.

Canada One Mining Company Profile (CVE:CONE)

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for base and precious metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Zeus claims located in Lillooet, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Anglo-Canadian Mining Corp.

