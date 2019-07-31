Capital One Financial Comments on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PEB. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

NYSE:PEB opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $39.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $442.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 114.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,345 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 543,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 312,373 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

