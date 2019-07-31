CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of CARBO Ceramics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CARBO Ceramics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.11) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 37.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

Shares of CRR opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19. CARBO Ceramics has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CARBO Ceramics by 400.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 192,776 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in CARBO Ceramics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 927,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 171,974 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in CARBO Ceramics by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 183,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 88,300 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CARBO Ceramics by 302.0% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 72,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 54,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CARBO Ceramics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Kolstad bought 32,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $33,320.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

