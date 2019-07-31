Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $320-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $245.55 million.

Shares of Casa Systems stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,254. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $531.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.83 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 51.33%. The company’s revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CASA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Casa Systems from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

