Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 530,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,489 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $82,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $46,177,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 246,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,499,000 after buying an additional 109,619 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3,180.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after buying an additional 92,286 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,461,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 663.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 42,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Julia L. Jackowski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terry W. Handley sold 8,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total value of $1,213,225.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,106 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,595 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

NASDAQ CASY traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $162.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,944. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $107.79 and a twelve month high of $165.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.59.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.27. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

