CASINO GUICHARD/S (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

CASINO GUICHARD/S (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40, approximately 115 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10.

About CASINO GUICHARD/S (OTCMKTS:CGUSY)

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. It operates through France Retail, Latam Retail, and E-commerce segments. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, and e-commerce sites; and cash and carry stores, as well as restaurants.

