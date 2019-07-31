Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $50.85 on Friday. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $732.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.65.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,070,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 157,779 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 91,842 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 328,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 118,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 44,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.