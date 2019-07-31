Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Catalent to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

CTLT traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $56.49. 762,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.64. Catalent has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.88 million. Catalent had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Catalent will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $219,024.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Morel, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.44 per share, for a total transaction of $444,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 56,500 shares of company stock worth $2,542,845 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,503,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,918,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,315 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,913,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,849,000 after acquiring an additional 74,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,177,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,364,000 after acquiring an additional 108,407 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

