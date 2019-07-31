CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Down 8.2% in July

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,409,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 2,624,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 target price on Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $133,718.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,874,736.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $6,644,699.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 644,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,231,633.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,534 shares of company stock worth $14,332,814 in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 890,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $129,445,000 after acquiring an additional 169,507 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in CDW by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 84,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CDW by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW traded up $5.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. CDW has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $116.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. CDW had a return on equity of 77.94% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

