CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Holdings Cut by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.39% of CECO Environmental worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 285,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,507 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CECE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $319.66 million, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.17. CECO Environmental Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.42 million. CECO Environmental had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CECE shares. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

