Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Separately, Compass Point lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 343,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.02. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $30.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $55.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 20th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo bought 8,550 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $253,507.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 7,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Duane K. Kurisu acquired 900 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.33 per share, with a total value of $25,497.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,420.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,977 shares of company stock valued at $588,812. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,987,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 453,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 147,177 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

