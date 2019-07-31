Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $608.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Century Communities’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Shares of CCS stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $27.57. 958,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,316. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $834.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.31. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $32.95.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $2,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.30.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

