CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC downgraded CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.93. The company had a trading volume of 375,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.84. CGI has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.29%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CGI by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,757,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,614,000 after acquiring an additional 31,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $157,764,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 23.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,405,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 270,365 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,205,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,716,000 after purchasing an additional 52,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth about $70,859,000. 56.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.