Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,576.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,651,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,399,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,824,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,781,000 after purchasing an additional 612,046 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,281,000 after purchasing an additional 336,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 368.1% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 302,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,256,000 after purchasing an additional 237,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CHKP. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $112.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,162. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.