Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.16.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.31 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

In other news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $246,791.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,049.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Cugine purchased 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.01 per share, with a total value of $29,874.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,301.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 57.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 75.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1,074.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

CHEF traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $36.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,460. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $357.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.33 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.