Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.84. Chefs’ Warehouse shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 1,372 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.31 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.66.

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.31.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $357.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Cugine bought 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.01 per share, with a total value of $29,874.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,336 shares in the company, valued at $704,301.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim Mccauley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $33,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,514.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1,074.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

