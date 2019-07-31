Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 4,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $179,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,686,153.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 158,251 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $6,807,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,924,877.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,286 shares of company stock valued at $27,331,894 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Chegg by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,636,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,715,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,210,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chegg by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,122,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,618,000 after acquiring an additional 769,776 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the period.

NYSE CHGG traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.92. 2,254,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a current ratio of 13.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26. Chegg has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

