Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital cut CommVault Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $37.00 target price on Lawson Products and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.18.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 13.96 and a quick ratio of 13.96. Chegg has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $1,816,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 308,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,201,447.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 16,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $697,769.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 542,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,919,380.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 686,286 shares of company stock valued at $27,331,894. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 163,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its holdings in Chegg by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Chegg by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

