Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded CommVault Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $1,816,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 308,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,201,447.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $6,035,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,835,349.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,286 shares of company stock valued at $27,331,894 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 1,027.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 1,834.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 870.9% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

