Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Chesterfield Resources PLC (LON:CHF)’s share price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.08 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.99 ($0.07), 73,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.88 ($0.06).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and a P/E ratio of -3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.26.

Chesterfield Resources Company Profile (LON:CHF)

Chesterfield Resources plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a company, business, or asset with operations in the non-ferrous exchange traded metals mining sector in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Chesterfield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesterfield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.