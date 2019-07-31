CHF Solutions (CHFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($11.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($10.05). The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 336.26% and a negative return on equity of 188.60%. On average, analysts expect CHF Solutions to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHF Solutions stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94. CHF Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $24.36.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

