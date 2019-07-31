Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Down 6.5% in July

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,300 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 525,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CNET stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chinanet Online has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 89.30%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chinanet Online stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Chinanet Online as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Chinanet Online Company Profile

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

