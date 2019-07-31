CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Trading Down 0.2%

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL)’s stock price were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.31 and last traded at $27.36, approximately 726 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHSCL)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

