Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.08.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

NYSE:CI traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,016,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,091. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.80. Cigna has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $226.60. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

