Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $264.19

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $264.19 and last traded at $263.15, with a volume of 845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $262.85.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nomura upped their price target on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at $33,283,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total value of $1,389,861.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,827. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 21.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,345,000 after purchasing an additional 475,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,196,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,783,000 after buying an additional 23,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,972,000 after buying an additional 66,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,002,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

