Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.9% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 663.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. BidaskClub cut Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair cut Medidata Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pareteum in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,370,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,341,710. The company has a market cap of $240.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.83%.

In other news, Director Wesley G. Bush acquired 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.74 per share, with a total value of $557,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,167.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $209,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

