Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) shot up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.34, 3,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 50,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). As a group, analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

