Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $868.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.97 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Clean Harbors stock traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.81. The stock had a trading volume of 770,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,191. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.95. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $287,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,838.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 38,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,708.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,659,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,061,924.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,255 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.