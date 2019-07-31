ClearCoin (XCLR) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

ClearCoin (CURRENCY:XCLR) traded down 42.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, ClearCoin has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. One ClearCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ClearCoin has a market cap of $77,251.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of ClearCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ClearCoin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.07 or 0.05838739 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00047262 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000198 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001025 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ClearCoin Profile

ClearCoin (CRYPTO:XCLR) is a token. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. ClearCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,873,733 tokens. ClearCoin’s official message board is clearcoin.co/blog. ClearCoin’s official Twitter account is @clearcoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ClearCoin is clearcoin.co. The Reddit community for ClearCoin is /r/clearcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ClearCoin Token Trading

ClearCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClearCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ClearCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClearCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.