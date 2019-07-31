Clipper Realty (CLPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Clipper Realty to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. 77 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,569. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.05.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

CLPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.