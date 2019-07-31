CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $979.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.66 million. CNO Financial Group had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,274. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.24. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $22.54.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 15,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $249,499.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

