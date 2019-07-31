Cobham (OTCMKTS:CBHMF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Cobham (OTCMKTS:CBHMF) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $5.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Cobham alerts:

Shares of Cobham stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48. Cobham has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

About Cobham

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Cobham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.