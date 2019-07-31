Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDXS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Codexis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.58.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53. Codexis has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.90 and a beta of -0.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 18.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codexis news, SVP James Lalonde sold 19,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $372,981.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 228.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,489,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,107,000 after buying an additional 1,730,434 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 135.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 782,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after buying an additional 449,868 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 130.1% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 782,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after buying an additional 442,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 730,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,200,000 after buying an additional 211,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,057,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,771,000 after buying an additional 173,065 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

