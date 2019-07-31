Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.92-3.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.57-16.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.7 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,252,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,079. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. CIBC restated a market perform rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.57.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $161,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Humphries bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,120 shares of company stock worth $2,960,866. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

