Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Coherent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $339.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Coherent’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of COHR traded down $10.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.85. 861,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,098. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Coherent has a 1 year low of $90.10 and a 1 year high of $192.37.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Coherent from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.25.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

