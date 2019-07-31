CoinPoker Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27,650.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. CoinPoker has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $27,650.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Allcoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00274516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.01463549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00116147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021848 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000587 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker launched on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 354,786,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 322,414,462 tokens. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker.

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Allcoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

