Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $29,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 32.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tesla to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $630,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,293.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,455 shares of company stock worth $15,805,788. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.10. 1,019,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,259. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.20.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 25,268.29% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.