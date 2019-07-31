Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $745.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.85 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,595. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 257,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,223,000 after buying an additional 69,655 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 465,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,528,000 after buying an additional 234,050 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CIGI shares. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Aena SME and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

