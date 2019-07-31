Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives $46.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 11,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $464,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 11,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $442,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $1,417,153. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,503,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,301,000 after purchasing an additional 222,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 515,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after purchasing an additional 85,272 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 305,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 62,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,429,000 after acquiring an additional 60,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,720. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $953.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.80.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.76%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Featured Article: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.