Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

FIX opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $40.14 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $650.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.49 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.38 per share, with a total value of $49,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,457.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.39 per share, for a total transaction of $103,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,572.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,738 shares of company stock worth $260,439 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 423,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,981 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

