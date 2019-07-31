Comparing Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Aoxing Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:AOXG)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Aoxing Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:AOXG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and Aoxing Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals $350,000.00 217.52 -$22.85 million ($1.87) -2.48 Aoxing Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aoxing Pharmaceutical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and Aoxing Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals N/A -49.88% -39.42% Aoxing Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aoxing Pharmaceutical has a beta of 5.45, suggesting that its stock price is 445% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and Aoxing Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Aoxing Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 396.76%. Given Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aoxing Pharmaceutical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Aoxing Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV). The company is also developing STimulator of INterferon Genes agonist product candidate, including SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the potential treatment of selected cancers. It has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for conducting a Phase II clinical trial examining the co-administration of inarigivir and Vemlidy in patients infected with chronic HBV. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

About Aoxing Pharmaceutical

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in research and development, manufacture, and distribution of narcotic, pain-management, and addiction treatment pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's principal products include Zhongtong'an, a capsule of herbal extraction for the indication of oral and dental pain; and Yiqi Qiangshen Granule, an OTC herbal extraction for tonifying qi and empowering body, and promoting blood circulation to remove meridian obstruction, as well as Tilidine hydrochloride, an orally-absorbed synthetic narcotic analgesic tablet used in 50mg or 100mg dosage for relief of acute, moderate to severe pain, and chronic cancer-related pain. Its products under development comprise Oxycodone and Acetaminophen tablets and capsules, which has completed clinical trials for the treatment of acute and chronic pain; Buprenorphine/Naloxone, a sublingual combo tablet that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Tilidine/Naloxone, a compound capsule which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat acute and chronic pain. The company was formerly known as China Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. and changed its name to Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. in March 2010. Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. is headquartered in Shijiazhuang, China.

