Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $7.38 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Computer Task Group an industry rank of 100 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CTG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Computer Task Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on Computer Task Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research set a $7.00 target price on Computer Task Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,548. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.51. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.31 million. Computer Task Group had a positive return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 283,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 23,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

