Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.81

Conifex Timber Inc (TSE:CFF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 1157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFF. TD Securities cut Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.65 price target on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$133.75 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Conifex Timber Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

