Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CONN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ CONN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. 24,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,600. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $653.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.26. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $42.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.66 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Conn’s will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conn’s news, Chairman Norman Miller bought 11,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $200,357.95. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 388,761 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,599.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lee A. Wright bought 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 203,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,308.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,647 shares of company stock worth $480,228. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,451,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Conn’s by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Conn’s by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,875,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,365,000 after acquiring an additional 411,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

