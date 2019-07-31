ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report $10.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.58 billion and the highest is $10.79 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $10.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $39.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.35 billion to $42.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $42.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.96 billion to $57.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.07.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,183,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,357. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 348,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 177,213 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 131,799 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 94,355 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $11,951,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

