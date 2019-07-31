Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,909,000 after acquiring an additional 120,139 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,223 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Citigroup set a $210.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Macquarie set a $220.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.35.

In related news, CMO James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $832,342.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,468,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 23,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.47, for a total transaction of $4,951,976.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,860 shares in the company, valued at $35,896,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,083 shares of company stock worth $12,675,054. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $2.65 on Wednesday, hitting $198.30. 18,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,138. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.37 and a twelve month high of $228.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

