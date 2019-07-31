Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Container Store Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.41-0.51 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.41-0.51 EPS.

Shares of TCS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,434. Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $297.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

