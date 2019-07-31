Contents Protocol Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Contents Protocol has a total market cap of $13.96 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contents Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.34 or 0.05843044 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00047535 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000196 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001048 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Contents Protocol Profile

Contents Protocol (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,727,067,023 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

