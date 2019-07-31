Copper Reef Mining (CNSX:CZC) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.03

Shares of Copper Reef Mining Corp (CNSX:CZC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 6000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Copper Reef Mining (CNSX:CZC)

Copper Reef Mining Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in northwest Manitoba and northeast Saskatchewan, Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver, as well as diamond deposits.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Reef Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Reef Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.